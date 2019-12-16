Why December 17th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 17, 2021

It’s December 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, more than four years after breaking up, the Doobie Brothers played a reunion show in Palo Alto, California to benefit charity. It inspired them to do a reunion tour the next year.

In 1994, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora married actress Heather Locklear.

In 2005, Billboard revealed that U2 had the top-grossing tour of the year with their 90-date Vertigo trek, which was seen by more than three-million people and grossed 260-million dollars.

In 1977, David Bowie released his fourth album, Hunky Dory.

And in 2012, Billboard named the top three songs of the year. They were Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” and Fun.’s “We Are Young.” 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

