The 5 Worst Rock Christmas Cover Songs

There are some amazing rock versions of Christmas carols out there, but unfortunately, there are also some duds. Sometimes even talented musicians can take on yuletide classics and fail, and here's a countdown of the worst five times that happened:

5) Frosty the Snowman - Steve "Lips" Kudlow, Bumblefoot, Chris Chaney & Kenny Aronoff:

You’d think having Anvil’s Steve “Lips” Kudlow team up with former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Bumblefoot would create a classic track, but that’s not really what happened when the pair did a version of “Frosty the Snowman.” Though there is some solid musicianship, Lips tries a little too hard on the track and it just seems sloppily put together.

Korn included a version of “Jingle Bells,” titled “Jingle Balls,” on a bonus EP included with their 1999 album Issues. While sometimes opposites attract, pairing the sweet yuletide classic with death metal made the song seem like a joke. Nonetheless, it’s always fun to see grandma’s reaction when you crank this tune up.

3) Ave Maria - Chris Cornell:

It takes a powerful voice to perform “Ave Maria,” and while Chris Cornell definitely had one, it just didn't work for this song.

2) I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Twisted Sister:

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” is already a pretty disturbing song. Think of how traumatized a Santa-believing child would be to take in the sight, and how it might affect them throughout their life. Now imagine that the person who saw all that was Dee Snider. Pretty confusing, right? Or maybe it all makes sense now.

1) Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan: