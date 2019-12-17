Why December 18th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 17, 2021

KROQ Acoustic Xmas

It’s December 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1981, an estimated 35-million people tuned in to see Rod Stewart perform at LA’s Forum. The gig was beamed worldwide via satellite and featured hits like “Stay With Me,” “Hot Legs” and “Tonight’s the Night.”

In 1982, Hall and Oates started a four-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Maneater,” the duo’s fifth number one.

In 1983, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards spent his 40th birthday getting married to 27-year-old Patti Hansen.

In 2002, Radiohead treated their fans to a webcast featuring songs from their upcoming, as-yet-untitled album. Singer Thom Yorke and bassist Colin Greenwood hosted the event, which included three new songs and a cover of “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”

In 2003, Audioslave’s Tom Morello and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian organized a benefit concert for striking grocery workers in LA. Among the performers were Flea and Corey Taylor.

