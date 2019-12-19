Why December 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Elton John’s first hit in America, “Your Song,” entered the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number eight.

In 1975, guitarist Ronnie Wood joined The Rolling Stones.

In 2001, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland pled guilty to domestic battery following a fight with his wife. The rocker copped a plea that dismissed the case if he had no more problems for six months and completed 26 counseling sessions.

In 2012, Billboard announced that Bruce Springsteen had the second-most earning tour of the year, followed by Roger Waters. Madonna’s tour took the top spot.

And in 1987, Paul Simon was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live with host Paul Simon, the politician and presidential candidate.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)