Why December 20th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 20, 2021

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, singer Ian Anderson formed Jethro Tull in Blackpool, England, naming the band after an 18th century farming tool inventor.

In 1975, guitarist Joe Walsh joined The Eagles.

In 2010, Poison singer Bret Michaels ended his Vh1 reality show Life As I Know It by proposing to his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Kristi Gibson. She accepted the proposal on-air but later called off the engagement.

In 1997, New Found Glory released their debut EP, It’s All About the Girls, which they recorded in a friend’s apartment.

And in 2009, following a massive Facebook campaign, fans helped Rage Against the Machine take the Christmas number one slot in the UK.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

