Why December 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, George Harrison became the first Beatle with a solo single to top the Billboard Hot 100 when “My Sweet Lord” went to number one.

In 1968, in Denver, Led Zeppelin kicked off their first North American tour, supporting Vanilla Fudge and Spirit. Tickets for the gig were $5.

In 1979, Pink Floyd’s The Wall was number one on the album chart. It would go on to spend a total of 15 weeks at the summit and 35 weeks on the chart.

And in 1981, AC/DC started a three-week run at number one on the album chart with For Those About to Rock We Salute You.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)