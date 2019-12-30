Why December 30th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, Emerson, Lake & Palmer announced that they had broken up.

In 1999, George Harrison was stabbed four times in the chest during an attempted robbery at his home near London. The 56-year-old and his wife were able to subdue the intruder and hold him until police arrive. Harrison went on to recover from his injuries.

In 2001, Nickelback had the number one song in the country with their hit single, “How You Remind Me.” According to Nielsen Soundscan, it became the most-played song on US radio during the 2000’s.

In 2006, British singer Rod Stewart was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1989, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic married Sheli Dilley in Tacoma, Washington. They divorced ten years later.

And in 2010, Linkin Park’s “Waiting for the End” topped the Alternative Songs chart, the band’s tenth track to go to number one, putting them into second place for the most number ones on the 22-year-old Alternative Songs chart behind Red Hot Chili Peppers.

(H/T This Day in Music)