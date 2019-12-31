Why December 31st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 31, 2021

Def Leppard Special YouTube Performance - West Hollywood, CA
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, some big names in music made their live debuts. AC/DC played their first-ever show at a bar in Sydney, Australia, while Journey performed live for the first time during a New Year’s Eve gig at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom. 

In 1984, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen crashed his Corvette Stingray in England on his way to a New Year’s Eve party. The rocker lost his left arm in the accident.

In 2003, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Elton John and Kiss all performed on Dick Clark’s 32nd annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

In 1963, The Kinks made their live debut playing the Lotus House Restaurant in London.

In 1966, The Monkees began a seven-week run on top of the charts with their version of Neil Diamond’s song “I’m a Believer.”

And in 2000, The Black CrowesChris Robinson married actress Kate Hudson.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices