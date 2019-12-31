Why December 31st Matters In Rock History

It’s December 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, some big names in music made their live debuts. AC/DC played their first-ever show at a bar in Sydney, Australia, while Journey performed live for the first time during a New Year’s Eve gig at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom.

In 1984, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen crashed his Corvette Stingray in England on his way to a New Year’s Eve party. The rocker lost his left arm in the accident.

In 2003, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Elton John and Kiss all performed on Dick Clark’s 32nd annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

In 1963, The Kinks made their live debut playing the Lotus House Restaurant in London.

In 1966, The Monkees began a seven-week run on top of the charts with their version of Neil Diamond’s song “I’m a Believer.”

And in 2000, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson married actress Kate Hudson.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.