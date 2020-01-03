20 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Marilyn Manson

On January 5th, 1969, Marilyn Manson was born. To celebrate the shock rocker’s birthday, here are 20 things you might not know about him:

1. Manson was born Brian Hugh Warner in Canton, Ohio.

2. In his autobiography, Marilyn revealed that his grandfather was into bestiality and sadomasochism.

3. Growing up, Manson attended church and went to a Christian school.

4. Marilyn’s school taught him what music he shouldn’t listen to, but that was exactly the kind of music he liked, so he transferred to public high school.

5. After listening to The Doors, Marilyn decided he wanted to be a musician.

6. Marilyn attended Broward Community College in Fort Lauderdale, studying journalism and writing articles for a music magazine.

7. Manson created his stage name by using names of two huge pop culture figures: Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. He was inspired by the fact that both movie stars and killers are put on magazine covers.

8. In 1989, Marilyn formed Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids, which he later shortened to Marilyn Manson.

9. In the early 90s, Marilyn also played bass in a faux-Christian metal group called Satan on Fire and he played drums in a band called Mrs. Scabtree.

10. Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor produced Marilyn’s first album.

11. Marilyn uses a Christian Dior foundation for his makeup.

12. Along with performing, Marilyn also occasionally acts. He made his big screen debut in the 1997 David Lynch film Lost Highway and more recently has been on Sons of Anarchy and Eastbound and Down.

13. Marilyn wants to direct a film and for years has been working on one about Alice in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll.

14. In 1999, Manson began his career as a watercolor painter. It started when he went to a drugstore and bought a kid’s set of watercolors. He found painting with it calmed him.

15. Marilyn owns an art gallery in LA called the Celebritarian Corporation Gallery of Fine Art.

16. A few years ago, Manson launched a brand of Swiss-made absinthe called Mansinthe.

17. When Marilyn needs alone time, he likes spending it with his cat, Lily White.

18. Manson prefers his eggs sunny side up.

19. Marilyn likes smooth peanut butter more than the chunky variety.

20. Marilyn supports various charities including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Oxfam and Little Kids Rock.

Happy birthday, Marilyn!