Why January 18th Matters In Rock History

January 18, 2022

It’s January 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1964, The Beatles made their US chart debut when “I Want to Hold Your Hand” entered at number 45, just ten days after its release. It would go on to spend seven weeks at number one.

In 1974, Free’s Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke formed Bad Company with members of Mott the Hoople and King Crimson. The band went on to score a number one album with their debut.

In 1984, Van Halen kicked off their 103-date 1984 North American tour at Jacksonville Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida.

In 1991, tens of thousands of fans attended the Rock in Rio Two festival in Brazil where the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Joe Cocker and Prince performed.

And in 2016, Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey died at age 67.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

