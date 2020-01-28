Why January 29th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 28, 2022

ELP In Limo
Photo: Getty Images

It’s January 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, concertgoers in London got quite a show at the Saville Theatre, where Jimi Hendrix and The Who both performed. A 20-year-old future Queen guitarist Brian May was in the audience.

In 1979, Emerson, Lake & Palmer disbanded.

In 1983, Stevie Nicks married Kim Anderson in LA. Anderson was the widower of the Fleetwood Mac singer’s friend, Robin Anderson, who passed away from cancer. Nicks admitted she wed Kim so she could take care of Robin’s baby. The pair wound up getting divorced the next year.

And in 2008, The Mars Volta released their album, Bedlam in Goliath

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices