Why January 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, concertgoers in London got quite a show at the Saville Theatre, where Jimi Hendrix and The Who both performed. A 20-year-old future Queen guitarist Brian May was in the audience.

In 1979, Emerson, Lake & Palmer disbanded.

In 1983, Stevie Nicks married Kim Anderson in LA. Anderson was the widower of the Fleetwood Mac singer’s friend, Robin Anderson, who passed away from cancer. Nicks admitted she wed Kim so she could take care of Robin’s baby. The pair wound up getting divorced the next year.

And in 2008, The Mars Volta released their album, Bedlam in Goliath.

(H/T This Day in Music)