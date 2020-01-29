Why January 30th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 28, 2022

It’s January 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, The Beatles played their famous lunchtime rooftop gig on the Apple building in London. The 40-minute gig wound up being the last time the group would ever perform live. At the end of the set, John Lennon told the crowd, “I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves and I hope we passed the audition.”

In 1973, fresh from changing their name from Wicked Lester, a group called Kiss made their first appearance. It took place at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York and featured all the original members: Gene SimmonsPaul StanleyPeter Criss and Ace Frehley.

In 1982, Hall and Oates went to number one with “I Can’t Go For That, (No Can Do),” the duo’s fourth number one in America.

In 1972, More than a dozen Roman Catholic civil rights marchers were shot by British soldiers in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The event became known as “Bloody Sunday” and is the inspiration for U2’s “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

And in 1988, INXS had their first hit in America with “Need You Tonight.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

