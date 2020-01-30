Why January 31st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 31, 2022

Photo of Jim Morrison
Photo: Getty Images

It’s January 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Led Zeppelin played the first of two nights at New York’s Fillmore East during their first North American tour. The set was allegedly so powerful that headliners Iron Butterfly refused to follow them. 

In 1981, Blondie went to number one on the singles chart with “The Tide Is High.” It was the group’s third number one song.

In 2007, a previously unreleased poem that Jim Morrison wrote and recorded shortly before he died in 1971 was set to music and used to publicize a campaign to stop global warming.

In 2001, it was announced that Peter Criss was leaving Kiss and that Eric Singer would fill his spot for the remainder of the dates on the band’s farewell tour.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

