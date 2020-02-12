Here's How Much Americans Spend On Valentine's Day Every Year

Valentine's Day (February 14) is just a few days away. Though some people love the romantic holiday, while others hate it, most of us will probably still celebrate it, anyway. Between dinner plans, flowers, chocolates and more, some people end up spending a lot of money on Valentine's Day. Offers.com surveyed more than 4,000 U.S. adults to find out how much Americans are spending and what, exactly, they're buying for Valentine's Day. Here's what they found.

Spending:

More than one-third of Americans (35%) plan to spend money for or on Valentine's Day. Almost 30% will buy something for their children

The average person will spend $71 on Valentine's Day purchases. Engaged people will spend the most ($85) on average.

Men plan to spend an average of $85, while women plan to spend an average of $61.50

9% said they planned to buy something for friends, 6% for themselves and 6% for their pets.

Gifting trends:

35% of women and 31% of men say they’re hoping to get “an experience” for Valentine's Day (tickets for an event, movie, excursion, spa, etc.). The least-wanted gift for both men and women? Apparel. Only 4% of women and 7% of men say they want it as a gift.

Amazon (28%) is the top retailer for Valentine's Day purchases, followed by Walmart (23%) and Target (16%).

Plans:

While 62% of those celebrating plan to celebrate the day of (Feb. 14), 29% plan to celebrate during Valentine's Weekend (Feb. 15 or 16). Another 9% plan to celebrate early.

45% are planning to go to a restaurant for Valentine's Day. 29% are planning to make dinner at home, 11% are getting food delivery/take out to eat at home.



If you are planning on going out to celebrate Valentine's Day, there are always a ton of deals available, so, keep your eye out for those. Taking advantage of those might help you save a few bucks this Valentine's Day.