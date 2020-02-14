Why February 16th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, Led Zeppelin made their live Australian debut when they kicked off a six-date tour in Perth. Fans were pretty excited to see the band – in fact police had to battle with five-hundred of them, who rammed the locked gates trying to get into the show. When the band played, 4,000 fans stood outside the venue just to try to hear the group.

In 1974, Bob Dylan started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with Planet Waves, his first number one in America.

In 1974, Emerson, Lake & Palmer were arrested. While on tour in Salt Lake City, the guys decided to go for a swim in their hotel pool… naked. They were each fined 75 bucks too.

In 2005, 3 Doors Down topped the charts with their third album, Seventeen Days.

And in 2005, Kid Rock was arrested for allegedly punching a DJ at a Nashville strip club. Police were called but the singer got out of the club before they arrived. Later during the eventful night, Rock was pulled over by an officer who got an autograph but didn’t give Rock a breath test even though the cop smelled alcohol. That officer was later fired, and police eventually caught up to Kid Rock and booked him. He was taken to night court and released on 3,000 dollars bail.

And that's what happened today in rock history.

