Why February 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, AC/DC singer Bon Scott was pronounced dead on arrival at a London hospital after a heavy night’s drinking. Scott was found in the passenger seat of a friend’s parked car. The official coroner’s report stated that he had “drunk himself to death,” after suffocating on his own vomit.

In 1977, Manfred Mann’s Earth Band scored a number one hit with their version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Blinded By the Light.” The band changed the track a bit from the original, which is on The Boss’ 1973 debut album,Greetings from Asbury Park N.J.Instead of saying “cut loose like a deuce” the Earth Band sang, “revved up like a deuce.”

In 1972, Harry Nilsson started a four-week run on top of the singles chart with his cover of Badfinger’s “Without You.”

In 1982, Ozzy Osbourne was arrested in San Antonio, Texas for peeing on The Alamo. The Prince of Darkness was wearing a dress at the time after his wife, Sharon, hid all of his clothes so he couldn’t go outside. Ozzy thought he was relieving himself on a pile of rubble. He wound up being banned from playing in San Antonio, but the ban was lifted in 1992.

And in 1995, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married Baywatch star Pamela Anderson in Cancun, Mexico, four days after meeting her. They would go on to divorce three years later.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

