Why February 23rd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 23, 2022

It's February 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2006, the surviving members of Alice in Chains announced that they were reforming the band, four years after singer Layne Stanley died.

In 2010, Stone Temple Pilots revealed that they completed their self-titled comeback album, the group's first record since 2001.

In 1978, Whitesnake made its live debut at the Sky Bird Club in Nottingham, England.

In 1978, The Eagles received the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hotel California." The band refused to perform during the ceremony because they didn’t think they were going to win. 

And in 2011, the Foo Fighters released "Rope," the first single off their new album, Wasting Light.

And that's what happened today in rock history.

