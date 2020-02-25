Why February 26th Matters In Rock History

It's February 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1965, guitarist Jimmy Page released a solo single in the UK called "She Just Satisfies." The rocker played all the instruments on the track except for drums. He also produced it and sang lead vocals. At the time, the future Led Zeppelin and Yardbirds axeman was a successful session musician.

In 2001, The Darkness made their live debut, performing at a tribute gig at a London club to raise money for the family of a friend who committed suicide earlier that month.

In 1977, the Eagles went to number one with "New Kid in Town."That same day the band released another song - it was called "Hotel California."

In 1997, at the 39th annual Grammy Awards, Beck won big, taking home a trophy for Best Alternative Music Performance for "Odelay" and for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for "Where It's At."

And in 2011, royalty-distribution service BMI announced that Queen's "We Will Rock You" was still the most-played song at US sporting events. The company collected data from MLB, NFL and NHL games that showed the song was number one overall.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(This Day in History)