Neighborhood Partakes In Social Distancing-Friendly Zumba To Rihanna

Social distancing has made group fitness difficult, but the residents of Saratoga Springs recently overcame the odds with an outdoor fitness class to one of Rihanna's biggest hits.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a social distancing-friendly zumba class is making the rounds. According to a new report by Canadian outlet CTV News, local residents Heather Doney and Erin Stewart recently teamed up to organize a 45-minute class for their community, while making sure to follow coronavirus protocol, which advises you to remain at least six feet away from others. In the clip, the neighborhood can be seen dancing to the pop titan's 2011 smash, "We Found Love," and the group deserves every bit of viral fame for it.

Doney, a former Zumba instructor, led the class from her backyard porch. As for the inspiration for the exercise, Doney and Stewart said they were inspired by the clips of Italians singing from their balconies while under quarantine.

