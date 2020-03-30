6 Times Rush Was An Answer On 'Jeopardy'

On March 30th, 1964, Jeopardy premiered. Since then, there have been hundreds of thousands of clues on the game show, and a surprising amount have dealt with rock. It turns out many of those questions have had to do with one band in particular: Rush! Perhaps it's not too surprising - the prog rockers hail from Canada, the same birthplace of late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Plus there are three members in Rush and three contestants on each episode of the long-running game show. Here are some of the most memorable times Rush was an answer on Jeopardy:

1) "This arena-rock trio hit it big in the '70s with the Ayn Rand-inspired album '2112"