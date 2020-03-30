6 Times Rush Was An Answer On 'Jeopardy'
By Dave Basner
March 30, 2022
On March 30th, 1964, Jeopardy premiered. Since then, there have been hundreds of thousands of clues on the game show, and a surprising amount have dealt with rock. It turns out many of those questions have had to do with one band in particular: Rush! Perhaps it's not too surprising - the prog rockers hail from Canada, the same birthplace of late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Plus there are three members in Rush and three contestants on each episode of the long-running game show. Here are some of the most memorable times Rush was an answer on Jeopardy:
1) "This arena-rock trio hit it big in the '70s with the Ayn Rand-inspired album '2112"
2) "Neil Peart of this band gets his sound iwth pro mark NP signature 747 drumsticks"
3) "Geddy Lee laid down the low end and sang 'The Spirit of Radio' and 'Closer to the Heart' for this Canadian band."
4) "This 'Fly By Night' power trio formed in Toronto in 1968; Neil Peart joined in '74 (cue the drum solo0"
5) "This trio sang 'Today's Tom Sawyer, he gets high on you and the space he invades, he gets by on you.'"
6) The group also showed up in the category "Also a Four-Letter Band" with this clue:
Would you have answered 6/6 Jeopardy questions correctly?