45 LGBTQ+ Films To Watch For Pride Month
By Phoebe David
June 3, 2021
Hollywood is increasingly producing films that showcase the many layers of the queer community. In honor of Pride Month, iHeartRadio is celebrating the last remaining days of June with a list of approved films for your viewing pleasure. Some are classics. Some are new additions. Yet, all of them provide the same mission statement in embracing free love. Scroll on below to see what we’re talking about!
1. 'Moonlight'
The story of a young man's struggle to find himself while grappling with his own sexuality.
2. 'A Fantastic Woman'
Marina Vidal finds herself under intense scrutiny following the death of her partner.
3. 'Paris is Burning'
Paris is Burning provides a portrait of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City's African American and Latinx Harlem drag-ball scene.
4. 'Tangerine'
Tangerine takes you through the various subcultures of Los Angeles.
5. 'Kiki'
Kiki dives into the fierce world of voguing battles in New York City.
6. 'But I'm A Cheerleader'
This comedy of sexual disorientation explores the life of an all-American cheerleader who doesn't like kissing her boyfriend.
7. 'Carol'
Set in 1950s New York, a department store clerk falls for an older, married woman.
8. 'The Watermelon Woman'
The Watermelon Woman was the first feature film directed by a black queer woman.
9. 'Happy Birthday, Marsha!'
This crowdfunded short-film outlines the importance that Marsha P. Johnson played in launching the gay rights movement.
10. 'The Half of It'
The Half of It explores a different kind of love story.
11. 'Duck Butter'
Two women, dissatisfied by dishonest and broken relationships, make a pact to spend 24 uninterrupted hours together.
12. 'The Feels'
A lesbian bachelorette weekend takes a left turn when one of the brides reveals a secret.
13. 'The Handmaiden'
A young woman with secrets is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress.
14. 'Call Me By Your Name'
Set in 1980s Italy, a relationship is sparked between Elio and Oliver.
15. 'Brokeback Mountain'
Two modern-day cowboys prove that love is a force of nature.
16. 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
A cult classic full of iconic characters!
17. 'Bad Education'
A story full of secrets and twists.
18. 'Love, Simon'
Simon's sweet love story is a little more complicated.
19. 'The Kids Are All Right'
A story of a perfect family with more than two parents.
20. 'Milk'
Based on the true story of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man ever elected to public office.
21. 'Pariah'
A Brooklyn teenager struggles in their desperate search for sexual expression.
22. 'Mysterious Skin'
The story of two teenagers who process a shared childhood trauma.
23. 'Blue Is The Warmest Color'
Blue Is The Warmest Color explores the life of two women who form a deep emotional and sexual connection.
24. 'All About My Mother'
The story of a mother who lost her son and a father who never knew of him.
25. 'The Birdcage'
A heart-warming tale of a lovely gay couple and their straight son.
26. 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'
Marianne is commissioned to secretly paint a wedding portrait of a reluctant bride to be.
27. 'Beginners'
Beginners explores the feeling of love.
28. 'A Single Man'
George Falconer’s life takes a turn when he loses his longtime partner.
29. 'Saving Face'
A romantic comedy that explores the secret loves of a Chinese-American lesbian and her traditionalist mother.
30. 'Booksmart'
Two academic teenagers are on a mission to experience four years of fun in one night.
31. 'Bessie'
Based on the legendary blues performer, Bessie Smith.
32. 'Philadelphia'
Two competitive lawyers join forces to sue a law firm for AIDS discrimination.
33. 'Boys Don't Cry'
A true story about finding courage.
34. 'The Favourite'
The story of a bitter rivalry between two cousins to be Queen Anne’s favorite.
35. 'Laurence Anyways'
The story of an impossible love.
36. 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Bohemian Rhapsody explores the success, excess, and lifestyle of the band Queen.
37. 'BPM (Beats Per Minute)'
Set in 1990s Paris, a young man joins an AIDS activist group.
38. 'Rocketman'
The story of Elton John's life.
39. 'Pain & Glory'
A film director reflects on his life choices as everything comes crashing down around him.
40. 'Rafiki'
Two close friends are forced to choose between happiness and safety.
41. 'Kajillionaire'
Everything changes for this family of con artists when they charm a stranger into joining them.
42. 'The Prom'
The Prom is all about giving everyone a chance to celebrate.
43. 'Happiest Season'
A holiday-themed romcom filled with surprises.
44. 'Disclosure'
A documentary that investigates trans lives on screen.
45. 'Together, Together'
Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt and an unexpected relationship ensues.
Photos/Videos: Youtube