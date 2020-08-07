Why August 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Fleetwood Mac welcomed new member Christine McVie, the wife of bass player John McVie.

In 1974, J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf married actress Faye Dunaway. They would divorce five years later.

In 1976, Elton John and Kiki Dee had the number one song in America and the UK with “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

In 2002, three members of Oasis were injured when a taxi they were riding in crashed while the band was in Indianapolis during their US tour. Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell and Jay Darlington all went to the hospital to get treated for cuts and bruises. Their concert that night was called off.

In 1965, Herman’s Hermits went to number one with their song "I’m Henry VIII I Am."

In 1982, Fleetwood Mac began a five-week run on top of the charts with their album, Mirage.

And in 2006, Evanescence released their hit song “Call Me When You’re Sober.”

(H/T This Day in Music)