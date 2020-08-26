Why August 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1989, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin was arrested in Phoenix after urinating on the floor of a plane, upset he had to wait to use the bathroom.

In 1990, Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a helicopter crash following a gig in Wisconsin. He was 35. 

In 1991, Pearl Jam released their hit debut album,Ten, which featured classics like “Alive,” “Even Flow” and “Jeremy.” 

And in 2009, Oasis broke up after Noel Gallagher quit, saying he could no longer work with his brother, Liam. The two had been fighting, barely spoke and only saw each other on stage. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

