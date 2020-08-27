Why August 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney became the proud parents of their first child together, Mary McCartney.

In 1993, Billy Joel started a three-week run at number one on the album chart with River of Dreams. The singer claimed most of the music on it came to him in his sleep, hence the title.

In 1997, Calling All Stations, the first Genesis album in six years, premiered live on a radio special and simulcast at Atlantic Records’ website.

In 2005, Green Day was the big winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home six Moon Men for “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” including the ones for Video of the Year, Best Rock Video, Best Group Video, Best Cinematography and Best Direction.They also won the Viewer’s Choice Award for “American Idiot.”

And in 2009, nearly a year after surviving a fatal plane crash with his friend Travis Barker, DJ AM was found dead in his New York City apartment.

(H/T This Day in Music)