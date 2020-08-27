Why August 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2003, Metallica played an intimate show in New York to members of their fan club, performing some rare tracks like songs from Kill ‘Em All.

In 1995, while shooting the video for Meat Loaf’s “I’d Lie for You (And That’s the Truth),” a pilot and a cameraman were killed in a helicopter crash at Sequoia National Park.

In 1990, Elton John checked himself into a rehab center in Chicago to receive treatment for bulimia, alcoholism and drug abuse.

In 1970, Edwin Starr began a three-week run on top of the singles charts with “War.”

In 1992, during their sold-out Zoo TV tour, U2 became the second act ever to play at New York’s Yankee Stadium. Billy Joel was the first.

In 2005, Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme collapsed after a show in Hamburg, Germany due to exhaustion.

In 1977, three people were arrested in Memphis after trying to steal Elvis Presley’s body. Because of this, his remains were moved to Graceland.

In 1987, Def Leppard had their first number one album in the UK with Hysteria. It would take just under a year for the record to top the charts here in the US.

And in 2000, Slipknot caused chaos at the UK’s Kerrang! Awards. They smashed glasses, threw a monitor off the stage, destroyed a microphone and set fire to their table. They also won three awards including the ones for Best Single and Best Live Act.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)