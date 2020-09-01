Why September 2nd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 2, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Genesis put an advertisement for a drummer in the English magazine Melody Maker. Former child actor-turned-drummer Phil Collins answered. 

In 1989, Ozzy Osbourne was charged with threatening to kill his wife, Sharon. He was released from custody on the condition that he immediately go into rehab. The case was eventually dropped when Ozzy and Sharon reconciled.

In 1993, after opening some shows overseas for Neil Young, Pearl Jam joined the singer onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards to do “Rockin’ in the Free World.” 

In 1978, George Harrison married Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary for his Dark Horse record label.

In 1989, The CarsRic Ocasek got just what he needed when he married supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

And in 2001, Slipknot had the number one album in the UK with Iowa

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices