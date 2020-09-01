Why September 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s September 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Genesis put an advertisement for a drummer in the English magazine Melody Maker. Former child actor-turned-drummer Phil Collins answered.

In 1989, Ozzy Osbourne was charged with threatening to kill his wife, Sharon. He was released from custody on the condition that he immediately go into rehab. The case was eventually dropped when Ozzy and Sharon reconciled.

In 1993, after opening some shows overseas for Neil Young, Pearl Jam joined the singer onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards to do “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

In 1978, George Harrison married Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary for his Dark Horse record label.

In 1989, The Cars’ Ric Ocasek got just what he needed when he married supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

And in 2001, Slipknot had the number one album in the UK with Iowa.

