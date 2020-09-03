Why September 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Fleetwood Mac had their first number one album with their self-titled record, which at that time had already been on the charts for over a year.

In 1996, Oasis outraged fans at the MTV Video Music Awards when during their performance of “Champagne Supernova,” singer Liam Gallagher spit on stage and threw a beer into the crowd.

In 1971, Paul McCartney had his first solo number one in America with the song “Uncle Albert/Admiral Hasley.”

In 2008, the Fender Stratocaster Jimi Hendrix torched onstage at the Astoria in London in 1967, the first guitar he ever set fire to, sold at auction for $467k.

In 1986, soon after getting his driver’s license back after a five-year suspension, Gregg Allman was arrested in Florida on charges of drunk driving.

In 1982, The Steve Miller Band had the number one song in the country with “Abracadabra.”

In 1995, Blur, Oasis and Radiohead were among the bands that recorded tracks for the War Child charity album that was released five days later. All profits went to kids in the war in former Yugoslavia.

And in 1997, after performing at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show in New York, Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear publicly announced that he was leaving the band and introduced Franz Stahl as his replacement.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)