Why September 5th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1981, Stevie Nicks went to number one on the album chart with her solo debut, Bella Donna.

In 1998, Aerosmith scored their first US number one single with the Diane Warren-penned song "I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing."

In 1993, guitarist Dave Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 1992, John Mellencamp married model Elaine Irwin. It marked the third marriage for the then 40-year-old singer and the first for the 23-year-old beauty. They stayed together for 18 years before separating in 2010.

In 1964, The Animalsbegan a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “House of the Rising Sun."

And in 2006, the Arctic Monkeys won the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize for their album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.