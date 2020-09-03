Why September 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1981, Stevie Nicks went to number one on the album chart with her solo debut, Bella Donna.

In 1998, Aerosmith scored their first US number one single with the Diane Warren-penned song "I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing."

In 1993, guitarist Dave Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 1992, John Mellencamp married model Elaine Irwin. It marked the third marriage for the then 40-year-old singer and the first for the 23-year-old beauty. They stayed together for 18 years before separating in 2010.

In 1964, The Animalsbegan a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “House of the Rising Sun."

And in 2006, the Arctic Monkeys won the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize for their album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

