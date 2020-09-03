Why September 7th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 7, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham made their live debut as The New Yardbirds at a club outside of Copenhagen, Denmark.

In 1978, The Who’s Keith Moon died in London at the age of 32. He overdosed on the prescription drug Hemenephirin, which he was taking to cure his alcoholism. Interestingly, Moon died in the same London apartment where “Mama” Cass Elliot died in 1974. 

In 2003, singer-songwriter Warren Zevon died from cancer at age 56.

In 1985, David Bowie and Mick Jagger had the number one song in the UK with their cover of The Vandellas’ 1964 song “Dancing in the Street.”

In 2000, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford climbed a piece of the set after his band lost the award for Best Rock Video to Limp Bizkit.

In 2004, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand won the prestigious UK Mercury Prize for their self-titled debut album.

And in 2008, Linkin Park took home the Moon Man for Best Rock Video for “Shadow of the Day” at the MTV Video Music Awards. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

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