Why September 10th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, after struggles with drug abuse and interpersonal conflicts, the New York Dolls broke up. 

In 1975, Kiss released their first live record, Alive. The double-LP set also became their first top 10 album. 

In 1988, Guns N’ Roses had the number one song in the country with “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

In 1998, Green Day won the Moon Man for Best Alternative Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” 

In 1991, Nirvana released their hit song “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

And in 2005, Motley Crue, U2, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, Good Charlotte and others perform at MTV’s ReAct Now: Music & Relief special to benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.