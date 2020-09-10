Why September 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1982, John “Cougar” Mellencamp became the only male artist to have two singles in the Top Ten as well as the number one album. “Jack and Diane” was number four while “Hurts So Good” was at number eight and his album, American Fool, began a nine-week run at number one.

In 1987, Peter Gabriel won big at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home the trophies for Best Video, Best Male Video, Best Concept Video, Best Special Effects and five other awards for “Sledgehammer.”

In 1988, Metallica kicked off their 222-date Damaged Justice World Tour in Budapest, Hungary.

In 1982, Chicago started a two-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” the band’s second number one song.

In 1995, Green Day turned down an invitation to playSesame Street because they “couldn’t handle a mosh pit full of five-year-olds.”

And in 2001, while walking to work in New York as a comic book illustrator, Gerard Way witnessed the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. The day’s events inspired him to start a band, which became My Chemical Romance.

