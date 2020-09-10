Why September 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, Pink Floyd released their ninth studio album,Wish You Were Here.

In 1989, Aerosmith put out their hit album, Pump, which featured hits like “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Love in an Elevator.”

In 2003, Johnny Cash died in Nashville. “The Man in Black” was 71.

In 2004, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eddie Vedder, Henry Rollins and others played at a benefit tribute to The Ramones at Hollywood’s Avalon club.

In 2007, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones announced that Led Zeppelin would reunite at a November memorial concert for Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, with John Bonham’s son Jason sitting behind the kit.

In 2008, Metallica released their ninth studio album, Death Magnetic.

And in 2010, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Thirty Seconds to Mars won the Moon Man for Best Rock Video for “Kings and Queens.”

