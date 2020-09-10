Why September 13th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, Jackson Browne scored his only US number one album with Hold Out.

In 1985, Don Henley was the big winner at the second MTV Video Music Awards, taking home four Moon Men including the one for Video of the Year for “The Boys of Summer.” Bruce Springsteen also left a winner, getting Best Male Video for “I’m on Fire.”

In 1993, E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg began his new job as bandleader for NBC’s new show Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

In 1991, Geffen Records threw a celebration to launch Nirvana’s single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but the band wound up being thrown out of their own party after starting a food fight.

In 2011, Bush released their fifth studio album, The Sea of Memories, their first record in ten years.

And in 2009, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Green Day won three Moon Men, including the award for Best Rock Video for “21 Guns.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)