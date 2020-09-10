Why September 13th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, Jackson Browne scored his only US number one album with Hold Out.

In 1985, Don Henley was the big winner at the second MTV Video Music Awards, taking home four Moon Men including the one for Video of the Year for “The Boys of Summer.” Bruce Springsteen also left a winner, getting Best Male Video for “I’m on Fire.”

In 1993, E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg began his new job as bandleader for NBC’s new show Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

In 1991, Geffen Records threw a celebration to launch Nirvana’s single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but the band wound up being thrown out of their own party after starting a food fight.

In 2011, Bush released their fifth studio album, The Sea of Memories, their first record in ten years.

And in 2009, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Green Day won three Moon Men, including the award for Best Rock Video for “21 Guns.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.