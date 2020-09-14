Why September 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Genesis played their first paying gig at an English cottage owned by Peter Gabriel’s former Sunday school teacher. Hence the band’s name.

In 1998, Metallica began recording their covers/compilation album, Garage Inc.

In 1974, Eric Clapton had the number one song in the country with his cover of Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff.”

In 1979, Quadrophenia, the film based on The Who’s 1973 rock opera, was released. Sting acted in it.

In 1984, The Cars won Video of the Year for “You Might Think” at the first ever MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2003, Jet released their debut album, Get Born, which would go on to sell over three-million copies.

And in 2013, Lorde began a 19-week run on top of the Rock Songs chart with her hit song “Royals.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)