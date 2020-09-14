Why September 15th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1979, Led Zeppelin started a seven-week run at the top of the album charts with In Through the Out Door.

In 2003, Billy Corgan announced the end of his post-Smashing Pumpkins project, Zwan, explaining, “There’s not enough time to tell you what happened.”

In 1969, Deep Purple recorded Concerto for Rock Band and Orchestra with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

In 1998, The Band released their tenth and final studio album,Jubilation. Original members Levon Helm, Rick Danko and Garth Hudson were joined on the record by the likes of Eric Clapton and John Hiatt.

In 1998, Marilyn Manson released his third studio album, Mechanical Animals.

And in 2004, Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone died at the age of 55 from prostate cancer.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

