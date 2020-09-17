Why September 18th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 18, 2026

King James
Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix died in London. He was 27. There were various theories as to how he died, but the coroner determined that it was “inhalation of vomit due to barbiturate intoxication.” 

In 1983, Kiss appeared for the first time without their makeup during an interview on MTV where they promoted their latest album, Lick It Up.

In 2000, Papa Roach released their breakthrough single, “Last Resort,” which would go on to top the Modern Rock charts.

In 1971, The Who scored their first and only number one album in the UK with Who’s Next, the band’s sixth studio recording.

And in 2008, It Might Get Loud premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The documentary featured Jimmy Page, Jack White and The Edge telling stories, talking about the guitar and jamming with each other. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices