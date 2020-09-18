Why September 19th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 19, 2022

It’s September 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1990, Eddie Vedder was selected as lead vocalist of what would become Pearl Jam.

In 1974, drummer Max Weinberg played with the E Street Band for the first time at Philadelphia’s Main Point.

In 1997, for the first time ever, Vh1 Storytellers aired live. The 90-minute special featured Elton Johnperforming at the House of Blues in New Orleans.

In 1981, in New York’s Central Park, a reunited Simon & Garfunkel performed for an audience of 400 thousand.

In 1981, the Rolling StonesTattoo You began a nine-week run on top of the album chart.

And in 2008, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and DJ AM were seriously injured in a crash that killed four people when the plane they were in blew a tire, hurtled off a South Carolina runway and caught fire. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

