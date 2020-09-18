Why September 20th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 20, 2022

It’s September 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Led Zeppelin started recording their self-titled debut album at London’s Olympic Studios. It only took 36 hours of studio time.

In 1973, singer Jim Croce was killed in a plane crash in Louisiana. He was 30 years old.

In 1976, AC/DC released their third album, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.

In 1980, Queen started a five-week run on top of the album charts with The Game, the band’s only number one record in America.

In 1975, David Bowie had his first number one song in America with “Fame.”

In 1986, Huey Lewis and the News’ “Stuck With You” started a two-week run on top of the singles chart.

And in 1991, Nirvana kicked off a six-week US tour in support of their second album, Nevermind

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

