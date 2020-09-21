Why September 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s September 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1985, Champaign, Illinois hosted the first Farm Aid. Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, along with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, inaugurated the charity concert, which raised ten-million dollars for beleaguered farmers and became an annual event.

In 1992, Bruce Springsteen filmed an episode of MTV Unplugged, though he decided to go electric for the show.

In 2000, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora became co-owners of the Arena Football League expansion team, the Philadelphia Soul.

In 1984, John Waite had the number one song in America with “Missing You.”

In 1998, Rob Zombie’s heavy metal group, White Zombie, broke up.

In 1969, The Band released their second studio album. The group’s self-titled effort would go on to peak at number nine on the chart.

In 1999, Bono met with the pope at the Vatican. The pontiff offered his support for the U2 singer’s debt relief plan for Third World countries, then the pope stole Bono’s sunglasses.

And in 2002, The Osbournes won at the Emmy Awards, getting the trophy for Best Reality TV Show for The Osbournes.

