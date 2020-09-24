Why September 25th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 25, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, John Bonham, drummer for Led Zeppelin, choked to death on his own vomit after drinking 40 shots of vodka. He was 32.

In 1972, Black Sabbath released their fourth album, Black Sabbath Vol. 4.

In 1976, Wings played a charity concert at Venice’s St. Mark’s Square to raise funds for the historic area, and while the night was a success, the weight of the equipment they used caused more damage to the square.

In 1976, Boston’s self-titled debut album entered the charts. It would go on to become the fastest-selling debut album in chart history.

In 1982, Queen performed on Saturday Night Live.

And in 1990, Dave Grohl of the Washington DC band Scream, joined Nirvana

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices