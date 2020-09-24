Why September 26th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1979, The Clash released their first single in America. The cover of the Bobby Fuller Four’s “I Fought the Law” failed to chart when it came out.

In 1981, Bruce Dickinson, the former singer for the band Samson, joined Iron Maiden.

In 1995, AC/DC released their 12th studio album, the Rick Rubin-produced Ballbreaker.

In 2000, Good Charlotte released their self-titled debut.

In 1999, Deep Purple played at London’s Royal Albert Hall accompanied by the London Symphony Orchestra. The show would come out the next year as a live album.

And in 2004, Green Day had their first ever UK number one, when American Idiot topped the British charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

