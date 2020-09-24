Why September 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, Metallica bassist Cliff Burton died when the band’s tour bus crashed in Sweden. He was 24.

In 1973, Grand Funk Railroad had the number one song with “We’re an American Band.”

In 2005, The White Stripes streamed their concert in Columbia, Maryland live on NPR.org, marking the first time the band did a webcast of one of their performances.

In 2004, legendary producer Phil Spector was formally charged with the February 3rd, 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

And in 2008, Metallica started a three-week run at number one on the album chart with their ninth album, Death Magnetic.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)