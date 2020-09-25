Why September 28th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 28, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, Bad Company went to number one on the album charts with their self-titled debut.

In 2001, Courtney Love filed a suit against Geffen Records and surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic seeking control of the band’s master recordings and 3.1-million dollars in royalties she felt the band was cheated out of.

In 1976, A&M Records sued George Harrison for six-million dollars for missing the deadline on his album, 33 1/3, by two months. The Beatle had been sick with hepatitis.

In 2003, Muse had the number one album in their home of the UK with their fourth record, Absolution.

In 2010, Neil Young released his 31st studio album, Le Noise.

And in 2010, Soundgarden released their career-spanning compilation album, Telephantasm, and the same day it was certified platinum for sales of over one-million units because the set was included in the video game Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

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