Why September 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, drummer Mickey Hart joined The Grateful Dead.

In 1989, at a concert in LA, Glenn Frey joined Don Henley on stage for the first time since the Eagles last played together nine years earlier.

In 1989, Bruce Springsteen stopped in a small saloon in Prescott, Arizona where he played songs with the house band and donated 100-thousand dollars to the bartender, whom he overheard talking about financial problems from medical bills.

In 1991, Metallica kicked off their 138-date Wherever We May Roam world tour in Peoria, Illinois.

In 1986, Iron Maiden released their sixth studio album, Somewhere In Time.

In 2009, Alice in Chains released Black Gives Way to Blue, their first album without singer Layne Staley, who died in 2002.

And in 2012, The Lumineers began a run of 18 non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Rock Songs chart with their hit song “Ho Hey.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)