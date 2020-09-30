Why September 30th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 30, 2022

It’s September 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1997, The Rolling Stones released their 23rd American studio album, Bridges to Babylon.

In 2008, Disney released Nightmare Revisited, a cover album of songs from the hit 1993 filmThe Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring new arrangements by Korn, Amy Leeof Evanescenceand Marilyn Manson.

In 2013, Fitz and the Tantrums made history when their song “Out of My League” went to number one on the Alternative Songs chart. It took a record 33 weeks on the chart for the tune to reach the summit.

And in 2008, Tom Morello released The Fabled City, his second studio album as The Night Watchman. It featured guest appearances from Serj Tankian and Perry Farrell

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

