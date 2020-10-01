Why October 2nd Matters in Rock History

It’s October 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1971, Yes began an English tour with Rick Wakeman behind the keyboards for the first time.

In 1982, John Cougar Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane” was the number one song on the singles chart.

In 1982, at a benefit concert, Peter Gabriel performed with Genesis for the first time since leaving the group in 1975.

In 1970, Pink Floyd released their fifth album, Atom Heart Mother.

In 1995, Oasis released their second album, (What’s the Story), Morning Glory, which would go on to sell over 18-million copies worldwide.

In 1971, Rod Stewart began a five-week run on top of the singles chart with “Maggie May/Reason to Believe.”

And in 1996, a Pearl Jam show in Hartford, Connecticut ended in a riot when mass fighting broke out among the 30-thousand concertgoers.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)