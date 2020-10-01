Why October 3rd Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 3, 2022

It’s October 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicked off their River Tour in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Highlights of the show included The Boss forgetting the words to “Born to Run” and Bob Seger joining the band on “Thunder Road.”

In 1996, David Lee Roth was given the sack from Van Halen after rejoining the band in June. Roth later claimed that he was only welcomed back by the group as a publicity stunt for that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2011, a scientific study declared Queen’s “We Are the Champions” the catchiest song of all time.

In 1992, Sinead O’Connor made headlines when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, saying, “Fight the real enemy.” She was banned from the show for the incident.

And in 2000, Green Day released their sixth album, Warning

And that’s what happened today in rock history. 

