Why October 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s October 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Led Zeppelin released their iconic album,Led Zeppelin III, featuring songs like “That’s the Way,” “Celebration Day” and “Immigrant Song.”

In 1989, Motley Crue played a warm-up gig for their upcoming Dr. Feelgood tour at Hollywood’s Whisky a Go Go. They performed under the pseudonym The Foreskins. The show was used for the filming of the video for “Kickstart My Heart.”

In 1991, Guns N’ Roses entered the album charts with not one, but two albums. Use Your Illusion II grabbed the number-one spot, with Use Your Illusion I charting second.

In 2012, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck released his self-titled debut solo album.

And in 1999, 16 years after they broke up, Roger Daltrey announced that The Who would be reuniting to perform a concert in Las Vegas.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)