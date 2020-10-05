Why October 6th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, The Beatles released “Something,” their first single written by George Harrison. It would go on to go to number three.

In 1990, Soundgarden, Iggy Pop, Ice T, Joan Baez and more performed at Northern California’s A Gathering of Tribes festival, which is considered the inspiration behind Lollapalooza. The Cult’s Ian Astbury organized the event.

In 1979, Led Zeppelin had the number one album in the country with their eighth effort, In Through the Out Door.

In 1995, Alice in Chains released the first track from their self-titled album, “Grind,” to radio stations via satellite uplink to prevent the spread of taped copies of the song after it had been leaked to radio prematurely.

In 2009, Kiss released Sonic Boom, their first album in 11 years. It was available exclusively at Wal-mart.

And in 2004, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after screeners found a knife in his carry-on bag.

