Why October 7th Matters in Rock History

In 1977, guitarist Steve Hackett left Genesis to start a solo career.

In 2001, drummer Peter Criss played his final show with Kiss. He was replaced by Eric Singer. Criss returned in 2002 but departed again in 2004.

In 2004, 53-year-old Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars underwent a successful hip replacement operation.

In 2003, Courtney Love was charged with a misdemeanor drug count following her arrest a few days earlier when she was found outside an LA home where she allegedly had broken windows and tried to enter. After posting bail, she was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for an overdose.

And in 2008, Rise Against released their fifth studio album,Appeal to Reason, which included the singles “Re-Education (Through Labor),” “Audience of One” and “Savior.”

